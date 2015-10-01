Тональность0+
Bad Boys Blue - Youre A Woman, аккорды

    	    	I've added a few chords that's not in the original song.
I put them in () so they're easy to spot, just replace the Gsus4 with G.

Intro:
Cm Fm Bb Eb (G)


Verse 1:
Cm       Bb                   Cm      Gm
Tonight, there be no darkness tonight
Cm          Bb                       Cm    Gm
Hold tight, let your lovelight shine bright
Ab                              Eb
Listen to my heart and lay your body next to mine
Ab                 Fm                (Gsus4)  G
Let me fill your soul with all my dreams

Refrein:
           Cm         Fm
You're a woman, I'm a man
        Bb               Eb
This is more than just a game
(G)     Cm               Fm
I can make you feel so right
        G         Cm
be my lady of the night

(G)          Cm        Fm
You're a woman I'm a man
          Bb                Eb
you're my fortune I'm your fame
(G)         Cm                Fm
these are things we can't disguise
         G        Cm
be my lady of the night


Interlude:
Cm - F - Cm
Cm - F - C


Verse 2:
Cm        Bb                    Cm  Gm
Lay back, back in my tenderness
Cm        Bb                          Cm  Gm
And take, take all of my sweet caress
Ab                                Eb
You've got all of me, It can't go wrong if you agree
Ab                   Fm         (Gsus4) G
Soon two hearts will beat in extasy

