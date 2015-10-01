Bad Boys Blue - Youre A Woman, аккорды

I've added a few chords that's not in the original song. I put them in () so they're easy to spot, just replace the Gsus4 with G. Intro: Cm Fm Bb Eb (G) Verse 1: Cm Bb Cm Gm Tonight, there be no darkness tonight Cm Bb Cm Gm Hold tight, let your lovelight shine bright Ab Eb Listen to my heart and lay your body next to mine Ab Fm (Gsus4) G Let me fill your soul with all my dreams Refrein: Cm Fm You're a woman, I'm a man Bb Eb This is more than just a game (G) Cm Fm I can make you feel so right G Cm be my lady of the night (G) Cm Fm You're a woman I'm a man Bb Eb you're my fortune I'm your fame (G) Cm Fm these are things we can't disguise G Cm be my lady of the night Interlude: Cm - F - Cm Cm - F - C Verse 2: Cm Bb Cm Gm Lay back, back in my tenderness Cm Bb Cm Gm And take, take all of my sweet caress Ab Eb You've got all of me, It can't go wrong if you agree Ab Fm (Gsus4) G Soon two hearts will beat in extasy

