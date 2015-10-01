I've added a few chords that's not in the original song.
I put them in () so they're easy to spot, just replace the Gsus4 with G.
Intro:
CmFmBbEb (G)
Verse 1:
CmBbCmGm
Tonight, there be no darkness tonight
CmBbCmGm
Hold tight, let your lovelight shine bright
AbEb
Listen to my heart and lay your body next to mine
AbFm (Gsus4) G
Let me fill your soul with all my dreams
Refrein:
CmFm
You're a woman, I'm a man
BbEb
This is more than just a game
(G) CmFm
I can make you feel so right
GCm
be my lady of the night
(G) CmFm
You're a woman I'm a man
BbEb
you're my fortune I'm your fame
(G) CmFm
these are things we can't disguise
GCm
be my lady of the night
Interlude:
Cm - F - CmCm - F - C
Verse 2:
CmBbCmGm
Lay back, back in my tenderness
CmBbCmGm
And take, take all of my sweet caress
AbEb
You've got all of me, It can't go wrong if you agree
AbFm (Gsus4) G
Soon two hearts will beat in extasy
